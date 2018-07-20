Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes

A Wake County Public School System employee is suspended without pay after being accused of sex crimes against a child.Todd Van Nguyen, 61, is a bus driver for Knightdale High School, Lockhart Elementary School, and Douglas Elementary School, according to a spokesperson with the school district.He is facing three charges of indecent liberties with a child.The arrest warrant alleges that Nguyen "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd an lascivious act upon the body" of a child under the age of 16.Court records indicate all three charges involve the same child, a 14-year-old girl.Raleigh police said the charges are not related to his job as a bus driver.School officials released this statement following the incident: