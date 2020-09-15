Wake County couple charged for allegedly abusing infant child

A Wake County couple is facing charges after deputies say they abused and neglected their infant child.On September 5, deputies responded to a call for service from a concerned citizen, who requested that someone check on a 1-month-old with possible injuries at a home in Raleigh.During the initial investigation, the parents of the child said the infant received injuries to both feet as a result of being bitten by a family dog. They said they did not seek any medical attention for the child, according to the sheriff's office.The infant was taken to the hospital for evaluation.Upon further investigation, deputies determined the boy's injuries were actually the result of abuse and neglect. The doctors also found that the infant suffered additional injuries that were already in the healing stage.Joshawa Alexander Carty, 32, and Qa'Nyah Imari Street, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.They were each issued $40,000 secured bonds as a condition of their release and booked into the Wake County Detention Center.