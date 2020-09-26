raleigh news

Activists gathers in downtown Raleigh, first of two demonstrations on Saturday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse in the first of two demonstrations in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

Rolanda Byrd, the mother of Akiel Denkins, was one of hundreds that made an appearance at the 'Rally Against Corruption' event early Saturday afternoon. Denkins was shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer on February 29, 2016.

Byrd, joined by Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman, said to the crowd, "As long as I have breath in my body, and as long as my family can stand, we will be out here to represent these families that are losing their loved ones and will always be here to help with screaming their names, standing in solidarity against these corrupt cops."

"We need reform here, we want reform and we will not stop until we get it," Byrd closed out her statement.

Many of the fellow speakers calling upon attendees to vote in this recent

The demonstrations follow shortly after protests erupted across the country following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday morning, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that a curfew will be in effect for the city starting at 11 p.m. and will continue into 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Road closures have since been put in place for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept 26 until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28:
  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


