Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead after a car crashed into a pond in Wake County.

State troopers say 28-year-old Andres Chiquival was driving the car that ran off Mitchell Mill Road and collided with a guardrail before going into Watkins Pond on Thursday morning.

Rescuers recovered his body in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and believe speed was a factor. They are looking into if he was impaired at the time of the crash.