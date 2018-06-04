On Monday, the Wake County District Attorney's Office told ABC11 that they do not expect charges to be filed against the driver in a fatal crash involving a church van.Officials said 62-year-old Edward Barfield was driving the First Missionary Baptist Church van when the incident occurred, resulting in the death of two people.However, officials do not believe he will face any criminal charges.On May 20, Barfield was driving the Dodge van south on NC 96 when he struck a deer, lost control, hit a Toyota van, and then struck an SUV head-on.The SUV then became submerged in water off of the roadway, killing the driver 62-year-old Deborah Powell.Authorities said a passenger in the church van 84-year-old William Clayton also died at the scene.A First Missionary Baptist Church official told ABC11 some church members had gone to the Central Children's Home of North Carolina Sunday afternoon to attend a program and drop off clothes and food.