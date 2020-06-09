Wake County deputies find stolen grave markers for WWII, Vietnam veterans in woods

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies found four stone grave markers of World War II and Vietnam War veterans on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping on Caddy Road after a citizen said they saw the grave markers in a wooded, secluded area on the side of the road, among other debris.

When deputies arrived, they found the markers were stolen from Harnett and Wake County churches. The four veterans were: James Arthur Riddle Jr., Richard Cameron Smith, Willie John Dean and James Elwood Overby.

Deputies are looking for anyone connected to the theft and disposal of the markers.
