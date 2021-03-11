death investigation

Coworker finds man dead during wellness check; Wake County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in southern Wake County after a man was found dead by a coworker during a wellness check.

As of Wednesday night, Wake County deputies are investigating in the 5700 block of Arrowood Lane not far from Lake Wheeler.

Investigators said that because of items found at the scene, the death has been ruled suspicious.



Officials have not disclosed the name of the victim.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyhomicide investigationwake county newsinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Police: No illegal chokeholds used on CA Navy vet who died in custody
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
9-year-old, woman found dead in Wendell home tied to Raleigh homicide
Family: Navy vet died after police placed knee on his neck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
AMBER Alert issued for 2 children missing out of western NC
COVID-19 reflections one year later from doctors, patients
UNC doctor was 1st Black female pediatric surgeon in US
LATEST: Merck's Durham facility to aid in J&J vaccine production
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
NC lawmakers clash over merits of $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
Show More
As some states remove mask mandates, NC holds firm
Military family excited to see 2nd grade son enter classroom next week
Senate confirms Michael Regan as head of EPA
Aging cat missing for 4 years reunited with Fuquay-Varina family
Search underway for missing kayaker in Cape Fear River
More TOP STORIES News