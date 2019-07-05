Wake County deputy arrested in Durham after alleged assault

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County sheriff's deputy has been placed arrested after allegedly assaulting an acquaintance.

Deputy Haleigh Nycole Wilkes was arrested Friday morning by Durham Police after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Saffron Loop Road.

"The Wake County Sheriff's Office takes any allegation of wrongdoing by any employee of this office very seriously," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor this case closely through the legal process."

Wilkes, 25, who has been employed as a deputy with Wake County since 2017, has been placed on administrative duty.

The sheriff's office is conducting an investigation through its internal affairs division.

Wilkes was released from the Durham County Jail after posting bond.
