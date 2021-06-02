Wake County deputy shot at apartment complex in Raleigh while serving eviction notice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County deputy was shot Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Torquay Crossing at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in Raleigh.



Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, during a news conference at WakeMed at 2 p.m., said the deputy, who is part of the judicial division of the department, was serving an eviction notice at the time of the shooting.

According to Baker, the deputy went to the apartment and didn't get an answer. The deputy then went to a couple other apartments where notices also needed to be served and then returned to the apartment where the shooting occurred.

The apartment occupant opened the door, the deputy identified himself and then shots were fired from inside the apartment, Baker said.

The deputy was hit twice.

Raleigh officers responded and put the deputy in one of their vehicles. As they were leaving, Raleigh EMS arrived and transferred the deputy to an ambulance to take him the rest of the way.

Baker choked back tears when he was thanking EMS for taking care of his deputy.

"They got our officer out of there," he said.

Raleigh police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Eddie Craig. He surrendered after the shooting and was taken into custody. No other suspects are being sought. Authorities said he used an assault rifle.

Baker said serving civil processes, like evictions, "is one of the most dangerous jobs that you're going to find in law enforcement."

"You never know what's going to be on the other side of that door when it opens," he said.

Wake County Senior Public Information Officer Eric Curry got emotional during a news conference at the scene shortly after the shooting.

"We want to thank every law enforcement agency that came to our deputy's aid," he said.



Baker said the deputy, Sgt. Ronald Waller, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, is stable but would not comment further on his condition. At 2 p.m., he was still in surgery but Baker said he was awake and alert when he went in.



The Raleigh Police Department will handle the shooting investigation.
