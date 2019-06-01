Wake County EMS respond to drowning call involving 5-year-old

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County EMS responded to a drowning call involving a child on Saturday afternoon.Officials say it happened at a birthday party just before 5 p.m. in the 5300 block of Winding View Lane.Two doctors were at the party and were able to attend to the 5-year-old girl as soon as she was found at the bottom of the swimming pool. This was prior to EMS' arrival.CPR was performed on the girl when EMS arrived, and the girl regained a pulse, officials say.She was then rushed to WakeMed. No other information has been released.This story is developing. Please check back for updates.