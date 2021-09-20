events

Wake tourism 'looking very positive' with festivals, events returning

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake tourism 'looking very positive' with festivals, events returning

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rudmans are some of the Triangle's newest transplants. The couple moved to North Carolina from Indianapolis last month and luckily arriving as the Capital City is coming back to life.

"We're grateful that people in charge are finding ways to make it safe for events like that to happen," said Laura Rudman.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (GRCVB) says tourism is on the upswing.

"It's definitely fun to have an outlet to meet people and not feel like your cooped up in one single area anymore," said Drew Rudman.

Officials have really been trying to rebuild tourism.

GRCVB reports 38 percent of Wake County tourism jobs were lost in 2020.

Rehiring has begun as events are returning.

Hopscotch drew in the crowds and Brewgaloo this past weekend gave folks a reason to sip and sample.

The Wide Open Bluegrass Festival is happening in Downtown Raleigh the first weekend of October. Artsplosure, the North Carolina State Fair, and the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival are on the books for the coming month.

All of these gatherings boosting our local tax revenue.

"Any kind of festival, concert, football games - we'll take it," said GRCVB President Dennis Edwards.

Wake tourism was hit hard by the pandemic.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More than 420 conventions, meetings and group sporting events were canceled, totaling almost $217 million dollars.

The latest data shows hotel lodging tax collections are up 18 percent since last year, and prepared food and beverage taxes shot up nearly 60 percent.

"Concert season has really helped out a lot as well. Most of our major concert venues are having two to the three concerts a week, which really help drive that hotel demand and even things like the NC State football game against Clemson this weekend. Clemson, we know, travels well," said Edwards.

The gatherings are not only improving our local economy, but leaving folks like the Rudman's feeling good about their new home.

"Raleigh's a little bit bigger so that's one of the reasons we're excited to be here (for ) events like this," said Laura Rudman.

GRCVB says corporate travel and conventions are still recouping. Officials are optimistic that they could return in early 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswake countyncfestivaleventswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Brewgaloo in-person festival returning for 10-year anniversary
The Festival is a signature event for the Town of Cary
Ryan Reynolds shocked that Disney said yes to MCU crossover
Despite COVID surge, First Friday draws a crowd in downtown Raleigh
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC Health extends employee vaccine mandate deadline
'Unconscionable': NCCU gives update after deadly shootings on campus
Fayetteville homicides up 30% compared to last year, police say
NCSU's Keatts helps tailgating fan find lost wedding ring
What's next for the NC voter ID law?
Taxis are back at RDU
Show More
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
More TOP STORIES News