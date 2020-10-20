Wake County fire tanker crashes while responding to Raleigh house fire

This is far as we can get to this house fire off ebenezer church road. We’re hearing a @NorthernWakeFD tanker on way to this house fire. More to come on @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pjBP8J41oJ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Northern Wake Fire Department tanker crashed while responding to a Raleigh house fire Monday evening.The fire occurred in the 4400 block of Dewees Court off Ebenezer Church Road.Officials said the call came in around 10 p.m.One woman was displaced because of the fire and there were no civilian injuries.A Wake County official told ABC11 the fire tanker overturned in the 6100 block of Ebenezer Church Road.This story is developing. Check back for updates.