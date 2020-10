Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween family activities

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As parents are trying to figure out socially distant Halloween plans for their children, Wake County public libraries are stepping in to help.The library locations are offering a full lineup of activities as COVID-19 has canceled traditional trick-or-treating in most neighborhoods. Instead, you can dress up your kids and check out the " Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular " or the " Boo! on the Go! " to get creepy crafts or spooky surprises. These events are happening between October 25 and 31.Teens in grades 6-10 can take part in a spooky story contest . The deadline for submissions is October 24.There's also a virtual journey to safety to see whether you can outrun zombies . There's even something for adults. Explore the ghosts and haunts of North Carolina with the Ghost Guild Inc. and the National Society of Paranormal Investigation and Research.That's a Zoom event on October 22. Register online to receive an invitation.