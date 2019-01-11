Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year, search warrants say

EMBED </>More Videos

By
Newly-released search warrants are tying a Wake County home to at least three suspicious deaths, all in the last year.

Two of the deaths at the home on Baucatcher Lane, west of Zebulon, are believed to be heroin overdoses.

The most recent one happened on Oct. 9.

"One day the cops came out here. There were like 15 cops," Shawn Stovall, who lives near the home, told ABC11. "They had pulled a body out on a gurney and everything. It was just wild."

The search warrant said homeowner Kenneth Cox told police that Teressa Hedgepeth injected what was believed to be heroin and then collapsed. Hedgepeth, who was 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family members told ABC11 on Friday that she used to live in the home and she was a great person.

Lana Jacobs, 51, died in the same home from an overdose in August.

In her obituary, her family said she would be remembered for her "unique generosity and creative, free spirit."

After Jacobs died, Cox was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of cocaine but was later released.

He was also arrested the day Hedgepeth died on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two days later, he was charged additionally with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana.

He's been in jail since then.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious deathoverdoseheroinWake CountyZebulon
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Maintenance truck crashes into Raleigh-bound plane at Philadelphia airport
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
Wake County author's children's book to be read on International Space Station
As temps cool down, car crimes in Fayetteville heat up
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Show More
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas
IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary
More News