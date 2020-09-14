Wake County launches hotline to help people at risk for homelessness

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The threat of homelessness is real for many families in the Triangle.
According to Wake County government, approximately 60,775 people who rent or own a home are in need of affordable housing. These are individuals and families earning less than 50% of the area media income which is, $46,350 for a family of 4 or $32,450 for an individual.
According to the latest data, Wake County officials estimated that on average there were 13 evictions a day in 2016. And since 2010, the county has lost 48% of its stock of rental units priced below $750 a month.
RELATED: With rent due, Wake advocates rush to enhance resources for people facing evictions amid COVID-19
County leaders said they aim to develop 500 affordable housing units per year over the next five years, but tin the meantime, Raleigh and Wake County have created a hotline for people who need help right now through House Wake.
The hotline is being supported by the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness. Those who need assistance finding affordable or temporary housing can call 919-443-0096 or email HW_AH@partnershipwake.org.
A team of five specialists tasked with guiding individuals and families to housing resources are available Monday-Friday from 8-5 p.m.
"They are trained to ask very specific questions to understand your specific situation. And then they can then route you through an electronic referral system to the proper entity that can help you," said Lorena McDowell, housing director for Wake County.
Services can include looking for shelter, eviction prevention and other resources.
Housing leaders are also looking for property owners to help supply affordable housing.
