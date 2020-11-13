wake county news

Wake County libraries announce reopening plan

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Book worms in the Triangle can rejoice as a little slice of life derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon return.

Wake County Public Libraries will finalize plans to reopen some of its branches in the coming weeks.

The Cameron Village and West branches will open Monday, Nov. 16, with Cary and North branches next in line on Monday, Nov. 23. East, Eva Perry, Northeast and Southeast regional libraries are already open.

SEE ALSO | ABC11's virtual tour of Durham's renovated main library

"We've strived to serve our community during the COVID-19 crisis with options for library service that reflect our patrons' comfort levels," said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries.

As expected during the pandemic, there will be a few changes made to the in-person experience:

  • Guests will be required to have their temperature taken and asked questions before entering
  • Everyone age 5 and up should wear a mask
  • Capacity will be limited
  • Library books will be quarantined for 72 hours after they are returned
  • Books will be available on tables and in special displays
  • Visitors are asked to limit your visit to 30 minutes or less
  • Guests will be asked to social distance in order to keep the library open to everyone
  • Computers will be available at some libraries with use limited to 30 minutes.
  • Staff members will clean 'high-touch' areas regularly and hand sanitizer will be available.
Related topics:
community & eventswake countyraleighcaryapexwake forestcoronaviruswake county newslibrariescovid 19
