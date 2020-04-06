Education

Wake County Libraries hosting online writing contest for kids

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have a young author at home and they're looking to showcase their storytelling skills during the COVID-19 pandemic, then this is perfect for you.

Wake County Public Libraries is hosting an online story writing contest for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Only one entry per student is allowed. Stories should 1.000 words or less and be an original idea, Illustrations are encouraged, but not required. Entries will be accepted until April 30. Stories can be handwritten or typed.

Winners will be selected from each grade level and featured on Wake County Public Libraries' website and Facebook page.

Wake County Libraries planned to expand the program to all locations until COVID-19 closed libraries, they decided to do this online experience instead.
