Wake County inspecting pools before swimmers hit the water

74 inspectors from Wake Environmental Health and Safety are now out checking nearly 1,400 public pools across the county.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The uptick in warm weather may have you wanting to go swimming and Wake County officials are now inspecting pools.

The inspections check more than the water in a pool.

"Safety items such as the water quality, we check the disinfectant, Ph level, those have to be within the proper range. We also check the clarity of the water to make sure it's not too cloudy. There's also main drain safety, that they're secure. We look at emergency equipment and emergency phones," said Jessica Sanders who is the environmental health program manager.

Wake County is accepting requests for pool inspections now.

Wake Parks and Recreation tells us they grant those requests on a first come, first serve basis.

Private pools at homes are exempt from Wake County rules.

Authorities say they're committed to preventing waterborne illnesses while keeping swimmers safe.