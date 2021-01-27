COVID-19 vaccine

Wake County Department of Health hoping to bring COVID-19 vaccination awareness to a community near you

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, 750 people received the COVID-19 vaccine at Wake County's Public Health Center. In total, more than 6,500 total have gotten the shot since the county received Pfizer's first shipment.
Ideally, the Wake County Department of Health would like to vaccinate 7,000 people a week, but right now that's not happening. Health leaders realize their vaccination goals are currently out of reach due to the lack of doses.

The county says it's receiving one dose for every 27 people, compared to Durham's one dose for every seven people.

County leaders plan to lobby state officials for more doses, so they can open up more vaccination sites.

Right now, an effort is underway to reach Black and Latino communities.

Dr. Jason Wittes, the pharmacy director for Wake County Health and Human Services, and his staff are engaging with community activists, business and elected leaders to help at-risk groups.

"We're missing the church pieces, and we're missing some of those specific community activists who can really help bolster the vaccine rollout," Dr. Wittes said.

The county is open to all sorts of ideas on how to engage Blacks and Latinos.

Whether it's through a PSA, flyers, or hosting socially distant events they want community groups and activists to help lead this effort.

If you are interested in aiding the Wake County Department of Health, click here or call 919-250-1515.
