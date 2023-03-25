Wake County preps for swimming pool season

Hundreds of public swimming pools in Wake County are gearing up for swimming season.

But before they can open, the Wake County Environmental Services team has to issue permits to each one.

That's more than 1,300 inspections set to begin next Saturday.

The team makes sure that emergency and safety equipment is accessible.

It also inspects whether chemicals in the water are correct and that proper safety measures are in place.

If any critical violations are found, pools are closed immediately until the owners can bring the pool back into compliance.