Education

Wake County Public Schools students won't return to classrooms until at least October

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Back to school jitters is about to take on a whole new meaning.

"We ask for patience and understanding while we work through this," WCPSS Superintendent Cathy Moore said at a morning news conference. "As always it is imperative that ongoing and fluid communication happens between and among students and families and schools."

SEE ALSO | 'Meaningful learning will be the rule:' WCPSS spells out first two weeks back for teachers, students

Wake County Public School System is among the largest school districts in the state with some 150,000 students enrolled hundreds of elementary, middle and high school campuses. This year, of course, those students won't see the classroom in person until at least October because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, all instruction will move virtual as it did at the end of the last academic year, though Moore and School Board Chair Keith Sutton insisted teachers are much more prepared this time around and the learning will be more serious and stringent.

In an email blast to parents on Friday, the district writes "What will be different this year than from when we switched to remote learning in March, is that we have a completely new set of expectations," This will be school as we know it for the time being. As such, expectations for attendance and participation will be as if students are attending school in person."

Sutton and Moore also explained that thousands of families will be able to pick up tablets and WiFi hotspots on Monday; distribution will be at five high schools and families will have been told ahead of time where to pick up the technology.

Also on Friday administrators announced they were working with Duke Health on establishing a Medical Advisory Board which they anticipate will help with key decisions like if and when all virtual learning can transition into including in-person instruction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyeducationcoronavirusreturn to learnwake county newscovid 19 pandemicwake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases as trends stabilize
Cohen: NC's high July COVID-19 metrics are impacting death rate now
Wilson family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
'Catastrophic' fire at Durham townhome called arson
Vanessa Guillen procession to memorial underway in Houston
School lunch tips to help students and teachers social distance
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Show More
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Tropical Storm Josephine expected to stay out to sea
Plight of Black girls in Wake County schools focus in town hall
Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter
More TOP STORIES News