Wake County School Board could pick new superintendent

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We may find out today who will be the next superintendent of North Carolina's largest school district.

Catty Moore retired on July 1 and an interim superintendent is currently running the Wake County School District.

The county's steady growth means more families with school age children moving into communities large and small.

So the district's 198 schools and 20,000 students need a leader who can help them keep up with the demand from a community that's also welcoming more businesses that require skilled workers.

The incoming superintendent must live in Wake County.

The board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.