Wake County teachers prepare to welcome traditional calendar students

The Wake County Public School System's working to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies as leaders say nearly 97% of all teaching positions are filled.

Leaders say having nearly 97% of all teaching positions covered is not good enough at a time when the county's population continues to grow rapidly.

It's happening as Maggie Rabil prepares for her first full year as a classroom teacher. She earned a master's degree from NC State in 2021. Her first assignment at Barton's Pond Elementary, in a brand new building where she'll welcome first graders when the traditional school calendar begins.

"I cannot believe it! I keep pinching myself, I'm so excited! This building has just been a dream, and the staff is even more incredible," she said. "I'm so excited to work with them, and see all the kids that come."

"I personally love to foster the students' creativity and individuality through my lesson plans and I genuinely love seeing them shine like stars! I'm very excited to see them become little readers and writers. To me, they're not just 5 or 6-year-olds in my classroom," Rabil said. "They're future historians, mathematicians, artists, athletes! And it's so exciting that I get to help them on the journey to become the best versions of themselves."

Higher salaries approved by the Wake County Board of Education could help attract and keep motivated instructors like Rabil, whose credentials include advanced degrees along with a love of teaching.