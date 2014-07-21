Education

Wake County Public School System's virtual academy registration opens

In this July 21, 2014 file photo, students at a summer reading academy at an elementary school work in the computer lab

In this July 21, 2014 file photo, students at a summer reading academy at an elementary school work in the computer lab (Sue Ogrocki)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Registration opens Friday for the Wake County Public School System's virtual academy and goes until the 20th.

It's an online instructional program for parents with concerns about sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who apply must commit to at least one semester with one year recommended.

"I'm not sending them back, period," said mother Kira Kroboth, who plans to enroll her two oldest boys in the virtual academy.

Kroboth and her husband have three boys with the two oldest attending Partnership Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh.

Kira Kroboth and her three sons.



"I don't feel completely comfortable with where we're at with our numbers in the state to make a decision to send them back into schools," Kroboth said. "It's a hard thing as a parent because you're thinking, 'Oh gosh, what if I send them and they get sick or they get a loved one sick? What if a teacher gets sick.'"

District officials are expected to address questions about the virtual academy in a news conference Friday. There's no limit on how many students can sign up.

While Kroboth said juggling work from home with overseeing her children's remote learning is a challenge, she says their safety is the most important thing.

Kroboth is vice president of her school's PTA. She said parents she's talked to are teetering back and forth on whether to send their kids back to school.

"Two thirds of the time we're remote learning anyway so if I'm going to have to figure out how to be home two thirds of the time to help my kids remote learn, why don't I just do the whole thing?" Kroboth said.

