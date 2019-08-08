WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of students in Wake County are headed back to school in the next couple of weeks.
In the wake of recent shootings, school resource officers are preparing for a worst-case scenario as if they were happening in real-time.
"We could be sitting behind a desk," explained Timmy Blair, Wake County Sheriff's Officer instructor. "We could be conversating with someone on the side of the road and we get a call, and all of a sudden it's go time for us."
While preparing for the traditional school year, a group of Wake County school resource officers participated in active shooter training to refresh their skill sets so they're ready if need be.
"We're learning rapid deployment," said Lt. Brian Bowers, Wake County Sheriff's Office. "We're learning precision, precise shooting, because when you have a mass shooting, you have a lot of innocent victims that are present."
But responding to the shooter is just part of the training. They will also learn how to respond to the victims.
"If we can apply tourniquets and prevent more serious injuries or death, that's what we're training to do," Bowers said.
The skills these have to learn but hope they'll never have to use.
While training, the officers went on the range to practice moving and shooting, but during the exercise, they had to be able to render first aid to themselves and others.
Wake County school resource officers train for active shooter situations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News