RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders of North Carolina's largest school district met Tuesday and approved the proposal for the next school year's budget.
Wake County Commissioners voted to give the district $539 million last year. That was $28 million shy of what Superintendent Cathy Moore asked for last year.
This year, she's once again asking for $567 million. She says the extra money would allow the district to hire more counselors and psychologists--something she says is more important than ever because of pandemic-related stress on students.
The Wake County school board approved Moore's proposal Tuesday evening.
Wake County Commission will now have to decide if they will grant that budget increase.
Wake County Public School System approves $567 million budget proposal
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News