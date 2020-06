Wake County continuing to serve meals to students during COIVD-19

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now into the summer, Wake County is continuing to help families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.The county is providing resources for children to get access to meals during the summer months. Students 18 and under can pick up meals at various schools, churches and apartment complexes throughout the county Monday through Friday.Here's a list of some sites for lunch and breakfast pickup from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., RaleighRogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, RaleighCreech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, GarnerWendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, WendellZebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., ZebulonMillbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Drive, RaleighBriarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., CaryPine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-VarinaPAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Drive, RaleighNorthern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake ForestWashington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Drive, RaleighRaleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., RaleighThe Oaks Apartments, 590 Lipscomb Court, RaleighCasa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, RaleighJuniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, RaleighBugg Elementary School, 825 Cooper Road, RaleighDillard Elementary School, 5018 Dillard Drive, RaleighFox Road Elementary School, 7101 Fox Road, RaleighFuller Elementary School, 806 Calloway Drive, RaleighHodge Road Elementary School, 2218 Mingo Bluff Blvd., KnightdaleBaileywick Elementary School, 9425 Baileywick Road, RaleighReedy Creek Elementary School, 930 Reedy Creek Road, CaryForestville Elementary School, 100 Lawson Ridge Road, KnightdaleKnightdale Elementary School, 109 Ridge St., KnightdaleAthens Drive High School, 1420 Athens Drive, RaleighHunter Elementary School, 1018 E. Davie St., RaleighRolesville Middle School, 4700 Burlington Mills Road, RolesvilleRolesville High School, 1099 E. Young St., RolesvilleSmith Elementary School, 1101 Maxwell Drive, RaleighBrentwood Elementary School, 3426 Ingram Drive, RaleighCary Elementary School, 400 Kildaire Farm Road, CarySanford Creek Elementary School, 701 Granite Falls Blvd., RolesvilleWendell Elementary School, 3355 Wendell Blvd., WendellLunch and dinner can be picked up at the below sites:First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary (Mon.-Fri., 12:15-1:15 p.m.)Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Drive, Cary (Tues. and Thur., 6:30-7:30 p.m.)Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex (Mon.-Fri.., 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Drive, Cary (Mon.-Thur., 6-7 p.m.)Crosstimber Apartments, 900 Golden Horseshoe Circle, Morrisville (Mon.-Fri., noon-1 p.m.)Holly Springs United Methodist, 108 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs (Mon.-Thur., 6:30-7:30 p.m.)Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary (Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)Wilson Temple UMC, 1023 Oberlin Road, Raleigh (Sat. and Sun., noon-1 p.m.)Arella Cary Apartments, 101 Harlon Court, Cary (Tues.-Thur., 5:30-7:30 p.m.)Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Carver Center, 948 Morphus Bridge Road, Wendell (Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)Chatham Estates Mobile Home Community, 701 E. Chatham St., Cary (Mon.-Fri., 12:30-1:30 p.m.)Shangri-La Mobile Home Community, 811 Chickadee Lane, Apex (Mon.-Fri., 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sat., noon-1 p.m.)More information about food pantries, mobile food markets and emergency food boxes are available on the Wake County website Wake County Public School System administrators are set to make recommendations for reopening the district by June 30. Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement by July 1 with his recommendations for districts.On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan will be delayed for at least three more weeks. The "Safer At Home" Executive Order, which was due to expire on June 26, will now be in effect through the July 4 holiday and expire July 17.