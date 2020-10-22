Education

What Wake County students riding the bus Monday need to know

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County students going back to school for in-person instruction will have new bus procedures they must follow.

Stephen Sposato, Director of Transportation Operations with Wake County Public Schools, is speaking on Thursday about preparations to welcome back bus riders next week.

Bus routes are now posted.

All parents must fill out an attestation form before their children can get on the bus.

Stay with ABC11 for updates on this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyeducationschool buswake county newswake county schools
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham schools meeting tonight on restarting sports
Hunger Relief Day still happening at NC State Fair
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Charlotte coffee shop brings on COVID-killing robots
Clayton firefighter back home after battling COVID-19 for months
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Texas student says officers beat her over face mask
Show More
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
Faith gatherings among factors for recent spike in COVID-19 clusters
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
Lumbee Tribe would get federal recognition under proposed act
More TOP STORIES News