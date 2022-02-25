Pets & Animals

Wake County Animal Shelter nears capacity for first time in years

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Shelter is putting out an urgent call for "furever" homes.

The shelter is just a few pets away from maximum capacity, at which point shelter staff will be unable to take in new animals and may have to euthanize some of those already there.

The shelter has not had to euthanize an animal in six years because of lack of space.

Now, more than 75 dogs are available for adoption.

You can see a list of available pets online here.
