Wake County sheriff to give update on deputy who was shot while serving eviction notice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is giving an update on a deputy who was shot at an apartment complex in Raleigh while serving a search warrant on June 2.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald M. Baker said he decided to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving numerous inquiries about Sgt. Ronald Waller's condition.

Waller, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, sustained injuries to his hip and knee. He has undergone two surgeries.

Waller, who is married and father to a teenage son, was shot at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments. Police identified 32-year-old Eddie Craig as the person responsible.

Baker said Waller was hit twice.

According to Baker, the deputy went to the apartment and didn't get an answer. The deputy then went to a couple of other apartments where notices also needed to be served and then returned to the apartment where the shooting occurred.

The apartment occupant opened the door, the deputy identified himself and then shots were fired from inside the apartment, Baker said.

Eventually, Craig surrendered and was taken into custody.

Craig was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

"This young man has a personality. He's got a smile on his face all the time. He's one of these people that you like to be around; that you like to have working for you."

