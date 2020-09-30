Wake County sheriff's deputy hurt on I-87 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being hurt on Interstate 87 near Knightdale overnight.First responders were on the scene around 2 a.m. near Smithfield Road on I-87. ABC11 cameras captured the deputy being loaded onto an ambulance as he was taken to WakeMed for his injuries.ABC11 is working to learn more about how the deputy was injured.