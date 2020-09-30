Wake County sheriff's deputy hurt on I-87 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being hurt on Interstate 87 near Knightdale overnight.

First responders were on the scene around 2 a.m. near Smithfield Road on I-87. ABC11 cameras captured the deputy being loaded onto an ambulance as he was taken to WakeMed for his injuries.

ABC11 is working to learn more about how the deputy was injured.
