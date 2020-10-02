Wake County Sherriff candidate arrested for DWI

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A candidate for Wake County Sheriff has been charged with Driving While Impaired.David Blackwelder was arrested Thursday night on North Main Street in Holly Springs. Blackwelder is a police officer at Wake Technical Community College and previously worked for the Creedmoor police department.Blackwelder, 35, is a Republican candidate for Sheriff, hoping to run against current Wake Co. sheriff Gerald Baker in 2022. Blackwelder is the President of the Wake County Chapter of the North Carolina Sheriff Police Alliance.