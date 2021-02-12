Heritage Middle School educator is Wake Schools Teacher of the Year

🎉 If you missed our Teacher of the Year event, we recorded it! Take a look to see remarks from WCPSS officials, and learn about our 10 finalists and the great things they are doing in our schools-including our winner, Jennifer Pride of @HeritageMiddle1 🎥https://t.co/3r0gANVqk1 — Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS) February 11, 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state's largest school system has selected its new Teacher of the Year.The Wake County Public School System named Jennifer Pride as its top teacher.Superintendent Cathy Moore presented the Heritage Middle School educator with the award during a socially distanced event with balloons and flowers.Pride is an eighth-grade language arts teacher.During the pandemic, Pride created a video to encourage her fellow teachers to stay positive. She was one of 10 finalists for the award.Pride has been teaching for 13 years and lives by her motto: "Always be willing to take risks to assure that our students feel that they are heard every single day and in every way."