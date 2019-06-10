sex crime

Wake County woman charged after sex act on teenage boy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 39-year old Wake County woman is accused of performing a sex act on a 15-year-old boy.

The Wake County Sheriff's Department said it started its investigation after the teenager told his parents about an incident on April 16.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said the teen told his parents he was visiting a friend's house near Wake Forest and had a headache. He said the friend's mother, 39-year-old Sabrina Padilla, gave him medication he thought was ibuprofen.

He says he fell asleep and awoke to find her on top of him performing a sex act.

Investigators say Padilla admitted to performing the sex act on the boy.

Padilla remains in jail on a $500,000 bond charged with a statutory sex offense with a child.
