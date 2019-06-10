Wake County woman charged after sex act on teenage boy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 39-year old Wake County woman is accused of performing a sex act on a 15-year-old boy.The Wake County Sheriff's Department said it started its investigation after the teenager told his parents about an incident on April 16.A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said the teen told his parents he was visiting a friend's house near Wake Forest and had a headache. He said the friend's mother, 39-year-old Sabrina Padilla, gave him medication he thought was ibuprofen.He says he fell asleep and awoke to find her on top of him performing a sex act.Investigators say Padilla admitted to performing the sex act on the boy.Padilla remains in jail on a $500,000 bond charged with a statutory sex offense with a child.