Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty in Kyron Hinton arrest case

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell pleaded guilty in court Monday for failing to carry out his duties during the 2018 arrest of Kyron Hinton.

Cameron Broadwell was accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during his arrest in April 2018.

The felony assault charges were dropped as part of Broadwell's plea agreement.

Broadwell tearfully admitted guilt and will permanently surrender his law enforcement certification.
Broadwell was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months.






Dash cam video released last year showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.

Raleigh Police dashcam from April 5th


Several witnesses, including Candis Cox, said they saw Hinton standing in the road with what appeared to be a gun.

Before his death, Hinton admitted he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.
During Friday's testimony, Raleigh police officers said they were calmly talking with Hinton when Broadwell arrived with his K-9.

They said Broadwell didn't consult them before yelling orders at Hinton, who didn't respond.

Seconds later, they said the deputy released the dog.

Officer J.W. Gomes told the prosecutor he felt Hinton was not an immediate threat, adding that Broadwell was not justified in letting the dog loose.
