Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell pleads guilty in Kyron Hinton arrest case

He was officially terminated from his position in the sheriff's office hours later.
Broadwell was accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during his arrest in April 2018.
The felony assault charges were dropped as part of Broadwell's plea agreement.
"What happened that evening should not have happened," said Wake County District Lorrin Freeman. "The manner in which the K-9 was used in this case is extraordinary and different in a lot of different agencies and policies, so I am calling on the Sheriff of Wake County to review his K-9 policy and change that."
"We are currently reviewing the K-9 policy and it will be revised," said Baker.
Broadwell tearfully admitted guilt and will permanently surrender his law enforcement certification.
He was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months.
'We count this as a victory that Broadwell will never be able to work in law enforcement again. He will never be able to put another dog on another human being," said community activist Diana Powell. "This will send a strong message to other officers that feel like they can abuse power and do this kind of stuff. It has to stop."
WCSO Deputy Cameron Broadwell breaks down and starts crying while pleading guilty in #KyronHinton case. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KQBwLAxR6A— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
“He has given up his career.” Wake Deputy Cameron Broadwell will be sentencing shortly for failing to follow policy in #KyronHinton case. Broadwell did strike a plea deal. There is video of him unleashing a K-9 on Hinton. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qDrtqEjAmR— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
Judge hands down sentence in Cameron Broadwell case. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/njbwGMB4Zi— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 13, 2019
Dash cam video released last year showed Hinton being arrest and beaten by several members of Wake County law enforcement.
Several witnesses, including Candis Cox, said they saw Hinton standing in the road with what appeared to be a gun.
Before his death, Hinton admitted he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and the deputy used excessive force.
During Friday's testimony, Raleigh police officers said they were calmly talking with Hinton when Broadwell arrived with his K-9.
They said Broadwell didn't consult them before yelling orders at Hinton, who didn't respond.
Seconds later, they said the deputy released the dog.
Officer J.W. Gomes told the prosecutor he felt Hinton was not an immediate threat, adding that Broadwell was not justified in letting the dog loose.
Broadwell has worked in the sheriff's office for more than a decade and had been placed on desk duty since his arrest.
"There is nothing in Cameron Broadwell's background that would suggest that he had any bad motive other than trying to protect the Raleigh police officers and the Highway Patrol men who were on the scene that night," said Gammon. "It's not fair. These matters should have been handled somewhere other than a criminal courtroom."