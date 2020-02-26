college basketball

Wake Forest basketball stuns No. 7 Duke 113-101 in double OT

By AARON BEARD

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown works against the double-team of Duke guard Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. (Lynn Hey)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.

He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders.

It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked instate opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week, ending with another court-storming celebration.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils.
