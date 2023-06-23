Man found dead behind home in Wake Forest, suspect arrested

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police arrested and charged a man after a body was found behind a home Thursday morning.

Police responded to calls about a possible assault in the 500 block of North Taylor Street at around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived they found Frederick Taylor dead behind a home.

Gary Lamonte Watkins, 55, was later arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Taylor's death. He is being held at the Wake County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.