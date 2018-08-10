Wake Forest coach in court after allegedly punching Florida tourist who fell and died

JUSTIN DOOM
An assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina was in court Thursday after turning himself in for allegedly punching a tourist who later died.

Jamill Jones, 35, was arraigned in New York on third-degree assault charges, court records show.

Early Sunday morning in Queens, Sandor Szabo, 35, of Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones' vehicle because he thought Jones was his Uber driver, authorities said.

Jones emerged from his SUV and punched Szabo, who fell to the ground, hit his head and later died at a local hospital, according to police and court documents.

Detectives told ABC New York station WABC-TV that Szabo had just left a family wedding, possibly while intoxicated, and was walking around banging on cars until he then pounded on Jones' SUV.

The Wake Forest Athletic Department released a statement that said: "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

Jones was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 2.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Police respond to report of shots fired at N. Raleigh apartments
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
Burlington 5-year-old with terminal cancer devastated after puppy stolen
One dead in incident at Wake County construction site
Durham police ID armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
Fayetteville police seek help in finding missing woman
From homeless to homeowner: Marine veteran gifted with new house
Show More
California mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
8-year-old Cary Elementary student publishes book with big message
Durham police graduate new recruits
Lightning strikes to blame for 2 Fayetteville house fires
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
More News