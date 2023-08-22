Fire damages house in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house fire in Wake Forest caused some significant damage Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 11 flew over the burned up home on East Jones Avenue off South Brooks Street.

Much of the home appeared damaged, with white siding charred black or burned completely off. But the walls and roof of the building appeared to remain intact.

First responders cordoned off the area and urged motorist to find other routes.

There's currently no word on any injuries or even if anyone was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.