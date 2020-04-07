Wake Forest great-great-grandmother dies following house fire, son injured

The chief tells me the fire started on the porch then swelled to front of the home. It took crews nearly 15 minutes to put it out. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ag48ZMhutq — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 7, 2020

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a house fire in Wake Forest Tuesday morning.An 85-year-old woman and her son were found unresponsive from a home fire near the intersection of East Walnut Ave. and North Allen Rd. The town said both were taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries.Family members identified the woman as 85-year-old Ella Virginia Smith and said she was known in the neighborhood as Grandma Ella. Her family said her 86th birthday would have been this Friday.The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Crews arrived at the house to see the front porch of the single-story home completely engulfed in flames. Family members said her son's girlfriend, who was in the next house, noticed flames and started banging on the window to get Smith and her son out of the house.The fire was out by 3:40 a.m. A cause for the fire has not yet been discovered, though Wake Forest police are investigating.Family members said Smith lived in the home for 60 years. She leaves behind 12 children, 72 grandchildren and more than a dozen great and great-great-grandchildren.