Wake Forest police investigating after man shot on Cimarron Parkway

Wake Forest police are investigating after they say a man was shot Monday on Cimarron Parkway.Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting along the 1400 block of Cimarron Parkway.After they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 919-554-6150. All calls are confidential.