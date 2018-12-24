Wake Forest police investigating after man shot on Cimarron Parkway

Wake Forest police are investigating a shooting on Cimarron Parkway.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police are investigating after they say a man was shot Monday on Cimarron Parkway.

Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting along the 1400 block of Cimarron Parkway.

After they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 919-554-6150. All calls are confidential.
