Wake Forest Police release video of high-speed chase that ended in deadly crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest Police released dash-cam video Thursday showing a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash last month.

It began with a routine traffic stop October 14, but then 34-year-old Marcus Deangelo Richardson took off.

Police chased Richardson, who had an outstanding warrant for eluding police and resisting arrest.

The chase lasted about two minutes and ended when Richardson crashed head-on into an innocent driver in a minivan on White Street near Youngsville.

"There he is - rollover!"

"Suspect is trapped under the car."

Then another voice, presumably the other driver, is heard on the video saying "everything hurts" when police ask him what hurts.

"He just came out of nowhere and hit me," the motorist says.

The chase reached speeds of 90 mph.

The injured minivan driver survived, but Richardson, a Raleigh resident, died at the scene.
