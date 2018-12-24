Wake Forest police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in the foot on Monday.Authorities say they have a warrant for Salyett Lorenzo Brown III, 32, of Wake Forest in connection with the shooting.Brown will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and simple assault.He was last seen driving a dark 2007 Nissan Altima with license number DFH-4264.Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting along the 1400 block of Cimarron Parkway.After they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 919-554-6150. All calls are confidential.