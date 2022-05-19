Wake Forest police investigate after man found shot

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.Officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to a reported shooting at the corner of North White Street and East Spring Street. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not immediately known.Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at (919) 435-9610. You may remain anonymous.