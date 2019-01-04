Wake Forest teen charged after being caught with BB gun

16-yr-old Robert Nipper Jr (L) was arrested Thursday for having a pellet gun on the @SEBTS campus. 17-yr-old Charles Durham (R) was also arrested for using a BB gun pistol to “cause terror to the people” by brandishing it on the road at drivers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sJnOQuUBcl — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 4, 2019

Two teenagers are facing charges after they were caught with a BB gun.According to warrants, Robert Wesley Nipper, 16, has been charged with one misdemeanor count for having a weapon on education property.Wake Forest officials say that when the boys were caught, they were in a parking lot owned by the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. The parking lot, however, is more than a mile from the Seminary building.Charles Michael Durham, 17, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a BB gun pistol and using it to "cause terror to the people, by brandishing the firearm in the view of other motorists."Both teens were arrested and booked under $1,000 bonds.Officials said both boys attended Wake Forest High School.After the incident, officials with the Wake County Public School System released the following statement:According to the warrants, the Wake Forest teens will have a curfew between the hours 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they are at school, work, or under parental supervision.In addition, they have been ordered to not have contact with each other.