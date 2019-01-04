Teens charged after being caught with BB gun in Wake Forest student parking lot

Two Wake Forest teens charged with weapon possession

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two teenagers are facing charges after they were caught with a BB gun in a Wake Forest High School student parking lot.

According to warrants, Robert Wesley Nipper, 16, has been charged with one misdemeanor count for having a weapon on education property.

Wake Forest officials say that when the boys were caught, they were in a parking lot owned by the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The parking lot is leased from the Seminary by Wake Forest High School and is used for student parking.

Charles Michael Durham, 17, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a BB gun pistol and using it to "cause terror to the people, by brandishing the firearm in the view of other motorists."



Both teens were arrested and booked under $1,000 bonds.

Officials said both boys attended Wake Forest High School.

After the incident, officials with the Wake County Public School System released the following statement:

"During yesterday's dismissal, a student leaving campus in his vehicle displayed a pellet gun to other students. Wake Forest Police Department was called immediately, located the vehicle and arrested two students."

According to the warrants, the Wake Forest teens will have a curfew between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they are at school, work, or under parental supervision.

In addition, they have been ordered to not have contact with each other.
