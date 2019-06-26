'Reckless disregard for human life': Wake Forest woman accused in child abuse case

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest woman has been named in a child abuse case.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kendra Roberts on Wednesday in relation to the case, which occurred throughout the weekend.

Arrest warrants state Roberts "did commit a grossly negligent omission of care that shows a reckless disregard for human life and resulted in serious bodily injury to the child."

She has been charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officials did not release further information surrounding the incident.
