Wake County SROs drill to make sure they're ready to stop any school shooter

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County school resource officers are drilling to make sure they're ready to protect children when school starts.
Outside Ligon Magnet Middle School on Monday, SROs will be going through critical drills.
The focus of the drills are rapid deployment training in the event of an active shooter.
The officers go through constant training to make sure they're always prepared for the worst. In fact, a similar training session took place August 8.
The SROs are trained to stop the threat and be able to perform first aid on themselves and any students or teachers who may need it.
