Wake County SROs drill to make sure they're ready to stop any school shooter

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County school resource officers are drilling to make sure they're ready to protect children when school starts.

Outside Ligon Magnet Middle School on Monday, SROs will be going through critical drills.

The focus of the drills are rapid deployment training in the event of an active shooter.

The officers go through constant training to make sure they're always prepared for the worst. In fact, a similar training session took place August 8.

The SROs are trained to stop the threat and be able to perform first aid on themselves and any students or teachers who may need it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyschool shootingschool resourcesactive shooterschool safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
Teacher supply store donates $50,000 in school supplies
Molok supporters plan rally in downtown Raleigh
WakeMed nurse charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense
Durham man shot, killed on I-440 W in Raleigh, police say
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Show More
Freshman Howell named UNC's starting quarterback
Goldsboro man stabbed, killed during altercation at home, deputies say
2 charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault in Alamance County
NC Courage falls 1-0 to Lyon in Women's ICC final
Eric Reid thinks Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL is 'despicable'
More TOP STORIES News