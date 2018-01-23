Wake County teacher suspended after allegedly assaulting 14-year-old son at basketball game

Jimmy Mallory (Credit: CCBI)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County teacher has been suspended with pay after police said he assaulted his son at a basketball game.

Officers said 48-year-old Jimmy Mallory beat his 14-year-old son during a basketball game at Flaherty Park Community Center last week.

Arrest records show Mallory used his hands, feet, and teeth to harm the teen.

Mallory is a second-grade teacher at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School.

He was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Mallory was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a secured $1,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wake county schoolsteacher arrestedchild abuseWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News